BoC's Poloz: Every meeting should be seen as a live meeting

BoC's Poloz: Every meeting should be seen as a live meetingBy Felipe Erazo
More headlines keep crossing the wires, via Reuters, from the Bank of Canada's press conference following monetary policy announcement:
- Economy has been extraordinarily strong in first half of the year. Moderation in second half is welcome
- reiterates there is no predetermined path for Interest rates
- we have to evaluate data as they come in and see if they validate our outlook in real time
- Bank of Canada needs full budget to evaluate Trudeau tax break