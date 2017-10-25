BoC's Poloz: Every meeting should be seen as a live meeting

By Felipe Erazo

More headlines keep crossing the wires, via Reuters, from the Bank of Canada's press conference following monetary policy announcement:

  • Economy has been extraordinarily strong in first half of the year.  Moderation in second half is welcome
  • reiterates there is no predetermined path for Interest rates
  • we have to evaluate data as they come in and see if they validate our outlook in real time
  • Bank of Canada needs full budget to evaluate Trudeau tax break

RELATED TOPICS