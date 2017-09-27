BOC's Poloz continues to speak: temporary factors holding down inflation will dissipate

BOC's Poloz continues to speak: temporary factors holding down inflation will dissipateBy Ross J Burland
Poloz has been speaking to reporters:
- Labour market room to go
- Supply-side is growing more than built-in
- We usually overpredict inflation during this part of the cycle
- An awful lot" of people weren't surprised by hike in September
- An overshoot of inflation isn't something we would ever plan for, but a target range allows for things beyond your control
- Communication strategy is under active discussion at BOC
- We are in unchartered waters in terms of what our global economies have been through
- Things are assumed in our models that may not operate exactly as they have in the past
- We have to continue to try to understand unknowns
- Declines to describe CAD as harmful or helpful, says it's factor that needs to be considered
