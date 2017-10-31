BoC's Poloz: Confident financial system itself is not a source of risk

BoC's Poloz: Confident financial system itself is not a source of riskBy Eren Sengezer
Following his opening statement, Stephen Poloz, Governor of the Bank of Canada, is responding to questions from the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Confident financial system itself is not a source of risk.
- Elevated household debt represents ongoing vulnerability of economy to other shocks.
- We'll be monitoring how households are reacting to those debt levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.