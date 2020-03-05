BOC’s Poloz: BOC was leaning towards cutting rates even without virus

The Bank of Canada (BOC) Poloz is back on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on the central bank’s 50bps rate cut announced on Wednesday.

Expect to see consumer confidence declining as virus unfolds, hope lower rates will mitigate the decline.

BOC was leaning towards cutting rates even without virus.

We expect rate cut to boost housing activity more than otherwise.

Large scale asset purchases are part of our tool kit, we are fortunate not to have had to use them.

Level of coordination with other central banks is the highest i have experienced as governor.

We had more than enough reasons to cut rates without bringing coronavirus into consideration.

Wanted to cut rates in a decisive manner, to get out in front before economy feels effects of coronavirus.

Fact the US fed moved in the middle of our discussion of course mattered to us.

Changes to b20 stress tests are desirable because it makes tests more sensitive.

Bank will have to wait and see how things unfold and see if our assumptions were right.

If there is less fallout than we are expecting, that would be unambiguous good news for everybody.

If new NAFTA trade pact is ratified, that would be confidence inspiring for business sector.