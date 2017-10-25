BoC's Poloz: At this point in cycle is where you generate more growth, less inflation than you were predicting

BoC's Poloz: At this point in cycle is where you generate more growth, less inflation than you were predictingBy Felipe Erazo
Additional comments keep hitting the wires, via Reuters, from BoC's governor Stephen Poloz during a press conference:
- Production side of economy suggest is at full use of its resources; manufacturing operating above compacity
- At this point in cycle is where you generate more growth, less inflation than you were predicting
Carolyn Wilkins:
- Appreciation in CAD does have significant pass-through effect on inflation, is a transitory effect we would look through