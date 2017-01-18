BoC's Poloz: A potential U.S. fiscal shock would probably have small effects on Canada

BoC's Poloz: A potential U.S. fiscal shock would probably have small effects on CanadaBy Felipe Erazo
Bank of Canada's Governor Stephen Poloz is speaking in a press conference, after the central bank decided to keep unchanged the interest rates at 0.5%, stating that a potential U.S. fiscal shock would probably have small effects on Canada, boosting GDP by about 0.1 pct by 2018.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Rise in U.S. bond yields, much of which has been imported into Canada, is at odds with Canada's macroeconomic situation
- Previous export model may have put too much weight on developments in U.S. economy
- New economic models predict slower export growth in future than previous model