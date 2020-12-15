BoC's Macklem: We are going to get out of this

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, in a press conference, has said that new covid-19 restrictions will reduce growth, the economy could even slide backwards.

Says this second wave of covid-19 infections is certainly going to put a chop in the recovery.

Says arrival of vaccines is tremendously positive, we are going to get out of this.

Says the CAD appreciation does not reflect made in Canada factors.

Says CAD appreciation is material, it's on our radar screen.

Says the first quarter of 2021 could even go negative.

Says if the recovery were to stall, if it falls back, that could prolong the recovery.

Says economic growth in the fourth quarter will likely be bigger than 1%.

