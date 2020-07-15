BoC's Macklem: Governing Council discussed yield curve control

Following the Bank of Canada's (BoC) decision to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected, Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are delivering their remarks on the monetary policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Governing Council did discuss how much monetary policy stimulus is in place as part of its deliberations, also discussed yield curve control."

"Rate increases and the end of quantitative easing are both a long way off."

"We have the tools we need to exit when the time comes but that is some ways off."

About Tiff Macklem via bankofcanada.ca

"Tiff Macklem was appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada, effective June 3, 2020, for a term of seven years. During the Global Financial Crisis, Mr. Macklem was Associate Deputy Minister at the Department of Finance, and served as Canada's representative at the G7, G20 and Financial Stability Board. In July 2010, Mr. Macklem returned to the Bank and was appointed Senior Deputy Governor."