Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem responds to questions from the press following the bank's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points to 3.75%.
Key takeaways
"A significant slowing of the economy will occur."
"We are seeing clearer evidence economy is slowing."
"Next time the bank raises rates, it could be another larger-than-normal hike, might be a normal-sized one."
"It was appropriate to slow the pace of increase in our policy rates from very big steps to a big step."
Market reaction
The loonie manages to stay resilient against the weakening dollar following these remarks and the USD/CAD pair was last seen losing 0.4% on the day at 1.3552.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.0050
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum during the American trading hours and climbed to its highest level in over a month above 1.0050. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback following the BoC's dovish hike fuels the pair's rally.
GBP/USD surpasses 1.1600 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond 1.1600 on Wednesday amid broad-based dollar weakness, as reflected by a 1% decline in the US Dollar Index. Meanwhile, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said they postponed the budget announcement to November 17.
Gold rises above $1,670 as US yields slump
Gold regained its traction and rose above $1,670 following a consolidation phase in the early American session. The BoC's dovish hike weighed heavily on the US Treasury bond yields with the 10-year reference falling over 2% and fueled XAU/USD's upside.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
Meta Platforms (META) sheds 4% ahead of earnings on GOOGL miss
Meta Platforms lost 4% afterhours on Tuesday following Alphabet's largescale earnings miss. The owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp sank to $132 after the search giant missed Wall Street consensus marks.