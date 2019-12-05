BoC’s Lane: Domestic economy is resilient but not immune

The Bank of Canada (BoC) Deputy Governor Timothy Lane was out with some comments in the last hour saying that notable economic strengths and on-target inflation mean the domestic economy is resilient, but not immune.
Additional quotes:
• Global economic uncertainty is likely to persist even if the US and China reach a trade deal.
• Global uncertainty is likely to have a lasting effect.
• Damaging effects of trade conflict are only partially offset by easier monetary policy.
• The tone of developments in recent weeks gave the bank more confidence in its October outlook for growth and inflation.
• Canadian employment wage growth data suggest the labor market is continuing to tighten.
• There is no reason for the BoV to move in step with the US Fed when it comes to interest rate moves.
• In hindsight moves in Canada and the US toward balance budgets starting in 2010 were premature.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD mute just below 1.1100 post-US data
US data just released was generally encouraging as unemployment claims decreased to 203K in the week ended Nov.20, while the trade deficit shrank to $47.2B in October. EU data disappointed, yet the pair holds on to weekly gains.
GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation
GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest.
Crypto market is changing and not only in prices
2019 leaves behind some failed institutional initiatives. 2020 promises a State of the Art infrastructure to take crypto trading to the next level. Yesterday's "Pump and Dump" can be repeated in the next few hours.
Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support
Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.
USD/JPY: quiet consolidation ahead of US employment data
Moderate optimism about the US and China reaching a trade deal. USD/JPY sellers aligned around the 109.00 figure, bullish only above 109.30.