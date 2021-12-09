BoC's Gravelle: Warns inflationary pressures could last longer than expected

In a speech on Thursday, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle warned that supply disruptions and related cost pressures could last longer than expected, boosting the likelihood of Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) remaining above the bank's control range. This could feed into inflation expectations and contribute to wage pressures, leading to second-round price increases.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump sub-1.1300
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1280 region, as the dollar keeps grinding higher will rumours about the ECB extending the APP facilities program as soon as next week hurt the shared currency.
GBP/USD on the backfoot around 1.3200
The British Pound remains depressed after the UK government expressed concerns and announced restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant in the kingdom.
Gold lower in range as caution persists
Spot gold edged lower for a second consecutive day, trading at around $1,776, after bottoming at $1,773.72 a troy ounce. The bright metal keeps trading within familiar levels under the critical 1,800 threshold, unable to attract investors in risk-off scenarios.
Cryptos hit the breaks while investors make up their mind
BTC saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. ETH breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go next.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?