TD Securities analysts are looking for the BoC to hold rates unchanged at 1.75% as they largely reiterate their message from April in a short statement.

Key Quotes

“We expect the Bank to remain cautious on trade tensions as they await more clarity on US/China relations and reiterate that the economy is unfolding in line with their forecast from April. That said, the Governor's recent media comments on the labour market tilts the balance of risks to a more constructive tone.”