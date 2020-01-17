BoC to hold overnight rate at 1.75% through 2020 and H1 2021 – Reuters

27 of 39 economists surveyed by Reuters expect the Bank of Canada (BoC) to keep its overnight rate unchanged at 1.75% through 2020 and the first half of 2021, a recently conducted poll showed on Friday.
"The Canadian economy does not need a rate cut before the end of 2020, said about 75% of 23 economists," Reuters reported. "The recent slowdown in the Canadian economy is temporary, said 18 of 21 economists."
The USD/CAD pair, which was up 0.08% on the day at 1.3050 at the time of press, doesn't seem to be reacting to these headlines.
