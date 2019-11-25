Analysis team at TD Securities suggest that they have changed their call and is now looking for the Bank of Canada to cut rates just once in January 2020.

Key Quotes

“While the Canadian economy has thus far been resilient to global headwinds, we do not believe recent actions taken by the US and China to enough to meaningfully resolve the elevated level of trade uncertainty which should prompt the BoC to provide more stimulus to offset the impact of global headwinds.”

“Underscoring the BoC's (relatively) constructive outlook is a healthy starting point; Q2 GDP was stronger than expected at 3.7%, and even with an undesirable composition (domestic demand contracted by 0.7%) the output gap is nearly closed. Core CPI remains target at 2.0% on average and labour market strength has shown no signs of abating.”