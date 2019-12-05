Nathan Janzen, senior economist at the Royal Bank of Canada, points out that the Bank of Canada struck a more neutral tone yesterday and the key overnight rate was left unchanged at 1.75%.
Key Quotes
“The BoC remains concerned about the global backdrop and potential risks for the domestic economy. But today's statement referenced "nascent evidence that the global economy is stabilizing." On the domestic front, the central bank shares our own view that underlying details of the as-expected slowing in Q3 GDP were decidedly more positive than the headline alone and called out the stronger than expected rise in business investment.”
“Labour markets have been very strong, inflation has been locked right around the 2% target, and wage growth has strengthened into the end of the year. While growth headwinds remain, the bank is balancing these risks against those associated with re-inflating household credit growth (largely via recovery in housing markets) from levels that the BoC has argued are already worryingly high.”
“The global growth backdrop remains highly uncertain. Trade tensions between the US and China have eased somewhat but new US threats of tariffs on France and reinstatement of steel/aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina over the last week has been yet another reminder that tensions, and threats to the global growth outlook, can come and go quickly and with little warning.”
“And limited slack in the economy means that there is simply more scope for downside than upside growth surprises going forward. Still, today's rate statement, and recent economic data flow, has at the very least made a near-term rate cut, like the one in Q1 2020 in our current base-case, look less likely.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after German Factory Orders missed with a drop of 0.4% in October. Markets are hopeful that the US and China may reach an accord. US data disappointed, but the greenback is holding on.
GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation
GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest.
Forex Today: Kiwi lifted by RBNZ amid cautious optimism; eyes on OPEC+ meet, trade
Forex today was a quiet Asian affair, as markets absorbed the latest trade deal optimism with a pinch of salt. The Asian equities traded firmer following the positive Wall Street lead.
Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support
Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, below 200-DMA
Renewed trade optimism helped USD/JPY to rebound from two-week lows. Trump’s mixed signals, subdued USD demand kept a lid on any further gains.