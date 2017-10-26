BoC: Steady but has a bias to tighten amid limited slack – RBC Economics

Josh Nye, Economist at RBC Economics explains that as expected, the Bank of Canada took a pass on raising interest rates yesterday after consecutive 25 basis point hikes at each of their last two meetings.

Key Quotes

“While maintaining an explicit tightening bias, the policy statement sounded a bit more cautious and kept a good deal of flexibility on the pace at which stimulus will be withdrawn. The bank remains constructive on the economic outlook, noting broadly-based growth though still predicting a more modest pace of activity going forward as housing and consumer spending shift down a gear. With the economy’s speed limit picking up amid productivity-enhancing business investment, they see the economy remaining fairly close to full capacity, or possibly modestly above, over the next year.”

“Monetary policy remains data dependent and how growth shakes out relative to potential in the coming quarters will be an important factor in the pace of future rate increases. Our current forecast is for the overnight rate to be raised to 2% by the end of next year. That assumes a rate hike in December, although such a move looks a bit less likely given the bank’s more cautious tone today. There is a risk that the Bank of Canada holds off on resuming tightening until early 2018.”

“Highlights: