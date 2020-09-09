BoC Preview: Inflation worries to weigh on the loonie

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected not to change the policy interest rate of 0.25%. The evident weakness in inflation despite the steady recovery of the job market and economic growth is worrying and the prospects of lower rates for longer are set to drive the return for the USD demand, FXStreet’s analyst Joseph Trevisani briefs.
See – Bank of Canada Preview: Nine major banks expectations
Key quotes
“At its September meeting on Wednesday, the BoC is widely expected to hold the policy rate at 0.25% and permit inflation at a wider latitude effectively pinning rates at the zero bound for the foreseeable future. Governor Tiff Macklem has recently indicated that the bank would not increase rates until 2023.”
“Despite the largely successful recovery of the Canadian economy from the artificial disaster of the closures, a number of factors will keep the BoC at the zero rate boundary for several years.”
“The employment recovery is relative. Over one-third of laid-off workers are still unemployed. At some point, the economy will reach a point where the remaining layoffs are due to the failure of many businesses during the long shutdown. It may be years before the economy is robust enough to create replacements.”
“The tenuous nature of the recovery in Canada is duplicated in much of the world and in the US, her largest market. Consequently, the demand for Canadian resources is likely to remain substandard. The recent collapse in crude oil is one sign of that weakness.”
“The inability of central banks to lift inflation to their targets, not only in Canada but globally will give the governors ample logic to emulate the Fed. Lower rates for longer. What was always a de facto rate policy will become de jure. As more and more central banks succumb to this reality the trading balance will begin to shift back to the US dollar. The recent reversal in the loonie suggests more losses ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement.
EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism
EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.
Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone
A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.
WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API
Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.