BoC press conference - Oct. 30 - Poloz speech live stream

Bank of Canada's (BoC) Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins will be delivering their remarks on the monetary policy outlook after the bank left its policy rate unchanged at 1.75% as expected and respond to questions from the press at a press conference at 15:15 GMT.

Bank of Canada left policy rate unchanged at 1.75% in October as expected.

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it left the policy rate steady at 1.75% at its October policy meeting. With the initial market reaction, the USD/CAD pair rose above the 1.31 handle and was last seen trading at 1.3107, adding 0.17% on the day.

About Stephen Poloz (via bankofcanada.ca)

"Stephen S. Poloz was appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada, effective 3 June 2013, for a term of seven years. As Governor, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). He currently chairs both the BIS Audit Committee and the Consultative Council for the Americas."