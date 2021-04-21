BoC Press Conference: Governor Macklem speech live stream – April 21

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem will be delivering his remarks on the policy outlook in a press conference at 1500 GMT.
Earlier in the day, the BoC left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected. Additionally, the bank announced that it will lower the weekly net purchases of the government of Canada bonds to a target of C$3 billion from C$4 billion.
In its Monetary Policy Report, the BoC revised its GDP growth forecasts for 2021, 2022 and 2023 higher while noting that the first rate hike could arrive in the second half of 2022.
Breaking: BoC leaves policy rate unchanged, lowers weekly QE purchases to C$3 billion.
BoC revises 2021 GDP growth forecast up to 6.5% from 4%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground
EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD dips below 1.39 amid dollar strength, Johnson's warnings
GBP/USD has extended its falls and trades under 1.39, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery
Bitcoin price saw a 10% rebound from its low at $50,931 and the entire market had a significant recovery. Ethereum price is closer to all-time highs and has outperformed BTC. XRP is fighting to stay above a critical resistance level on the daily chart.
GBP/USD dips below 1.39 amid dollar strength, Johnson's warnings
GBP/USD has extended its falls and trades under 1.39, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a move beyond $1,800 mark
An uptick in the US bond yields, modest USD strength capped gold near 100-day EMA. The recent break through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. The XAU/USD seems poised to surpass the $1,800 mark and test the $1,815-16 barrier.