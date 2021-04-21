BoC Press Conference: Governor Macklem speech live stream – April 21

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem will be delivering his remarks on the policy outlook in a press conference at 1500 GMT.

Earlier in the day, the BoC left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected. Additionally, the bank announced that it will lower the weekly net purchases of the government of Canada bonds to a target of C$3 billion from C$4 billion.

In its Monetary Policy Report, the BoC revised its GDP growth forecasts for 2021, 2022 and 2023 higher while noting that the first rate hike could arrive in the second half of 2022.

