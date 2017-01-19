BoC: Poloz holds as uncertainty remains unabated – TD Economics

Surprising no-one, Governor Poloz once again held the tiller steady, leaving the Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate unchanged at 0.50% notes Brian DePratto, Senior Economist at TD Economics.

“According to the Bank of Canada's latest projections Canadian GDP is now estimated to have expanded by 1.3% in 2016 (previously: 1.1%), and is expected to accelerate to 2.1% this year (was 2.0%). The Bank's projection of 2.1% growth in 2018 was left unchanged.”

“The Bank remains concerned by global uncertainty, which it views as 'undiminished' – particularly as it relates to the United States, where the Bank has incorporated some preliminary assumptions around tax policies that it views will lead to slightly higher pace of U.S. economic growth. The statement that accompanied the rate decision continued to focus on the differences between the U.S. and Canada. Both the high level of slack in the Canadian economy and recent strength of the loonie were flagged as causes for concern.”

“The Bank does not appear overly concerned about the currently slow pace of inflation (CPI-common: 1.3% year-on-year in November). Rising energy prices and the dissipation of food price impacts are expected to bring inflation close to the 2% target 'in the months ahead.'”

“The Monetary Policy Report re-evaluated the risks to the outlook. Stronger U.S. growth and higher commodity prices remained as the upside risks. On the downside, weak household spending and slow Canadian business investment were joined by two new risks: a shift towards protectionist global trade policies, and higher global long-term interest rates.”

