BoC: No change with rates at 0.50% - Rabobank

By Sandeep Kanihama

Christian Lawrence, Senior Market Strategist at Rabobank, suggests that they can repeat most of the opening paragraph from the 18th January preview with the only exception being a change of date, and this time around there are no analysts surveyed by Bloomberg forecasting a cut.

Key Quotes

“Indeed, we fully expect the Bank of Canada to leave the policy rate unchanged at 0.50% when they meet on Wednesday 1st March. In fact, the announcement is likely to be something of a non-event with almost nothing priced into the front-end. Our long held view has been, and remains, that the BoC is unlikely to move rates at all in 2017.”

“In terms of USD/CAD, we maintain the view that an upward break out of the 1.30-1.32 range is more likely than a downside break and we see a move up to 1.34 before 1.36 as likely to come to fruition in the coming month.”

 