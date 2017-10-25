BoC leaves rates unchanged, inflation lagging on high CAD

BoC leaves rates unchanged, inflation lagging on high CADBy Ivan Delgado
The BOC kept rates unchanged at 1.0% as widely expected.
Key headlines
BOC will be 'cautious' with future rate increases
BOC lifts 2017, 2018 gdp forecasts to 3.1%, 2.1% from 2.8%, 2%
BOClabor market slack provides room for growth w/o inflation
Strong canadian dollar weighing on inflation and exports: boc
Nafta talks create 'substantial uncertainty' for boc outlook
BOC sees economy running 'close' to potential over next 2 years
Sees inflation rising to 2% by 2H of 2018, later than expected due to higher C$
Inflation has picked up in recent months
There could be room for more economic growth than projected without inflation rising materially above target
Lowers Q3 growth forecast to 1.8% from 2%.
Sees Q4 at 2.5%.
Sees slower growth due to higher C$
