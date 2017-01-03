BoC is widely expected to keep rates steady - BBH

According to the analysts at BBH, Bank of Canada meets and is widely expected to keep rates steady.

Key Quotes

“The strengthening of the US economy is good for Canada. The Canadian dollar is the weakest major currency over the past five sessions, losing about 1.2%. The greenback pushed above CAD1.33 yesterday for the first time in a month, and has seen mild follow-through buying today. The next important technical area is CAD1.3360-CAD1.3390, which corresponds with the high for the year and the 61.8% retracement objective of the down move from the high at the end of the year near CAD1.36.”