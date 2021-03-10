BOC is skewing hawkish on rates and forex – BofA

Ahead of the Bank of Canada (BOC) monetary policy meeting, up for publishing at 15:00 GMT on Wednesday, the Bank of America (BofA) came out with the preview of the key event for USD/CAD prices.
The investment highlights the BOC’s optimism while also saying, “The Bank will have to acknowledge much better growth than it anticipated without pushing back on the recent fierce movement in rates.
BofA also expects that such an act will be a difficult balance to strike and thus the risk is the BOC sounds "too constructive".
It’s worth mentioning that the US bank forecasts a 1.25 level for the USD/CAD (year-end 2021 target).
However, the preview also cited downside risks to the second half of 2021 prediction of 1.2900 while saying, "largely a reflection of broad USD strength driven by US economic decoupling, the result of extremely strong fiscal stimulus."
Read: USD/CAD picks up bids around mid-1.2600s with eyes on BOC, US stimulus
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains around 0.7700 on RBA’s Lowe, eyes on China inflation
AUD/USD drops over 10-pips as RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness back bulls before US fiscal stimulus announcement, upbeat data at home also favored upside.
Gold bulls eye US covid stimulus update for fresh moves above $1,700
Gold wavers in a choppy range after printing the heaviest gains in two months. Market sentiment stays positive amid hopes of US stimulus, economic recovery. CPI from China, US will decorate calendar, virus/vaccine updates shouldn’t be missed as well.
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 200-day SMA below 1.1900
Despite recently picking up from the intraday low of 1.1888 to 1.891, EUR/USD prints 0.10% losses during early Wednesday. The major currency pair fades the previous day’s U-turn from 200-day SMA while keeping downside break of a key support line, portrayed last week.
Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban
Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.