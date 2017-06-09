BoC: Growth in Canada is becoming more broadly-based and self-sustaining

BoC: Growth in Canada is becoming more broadly-based and self-sustainingBy Eren Sengezer
Key highlights from the BoC's Monetary Policy Report:
- Recent economic data have been stronger than expected, supporting the Bank’s view that growth in Canada is becoming more broadly-based and self-sustaining
- Housing sector appears to be cooling in some markets
- Significant geopolitical risks and uncertainties around international trade and fiscal policies remain, leading to a weaker US dollar against many major currencies
- There remains some excess capacity in Canada’s labour market
- Given the stronger-than-expected economic performance, Governing Council judges that today’s removal of some of the considerable monetary policy stimulus in place is warranted
- Future monetary policy decisions are not predetermined
