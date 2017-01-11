BoC: Governor Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins testimony in focus - TDS

BoC: Governor Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins testimony in focus - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
BoC’s Governor Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins will testify to the Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce and will be in focus, according to analysts at TDS.
Key Quotes
“Poloz will read an opening statement at 16:15 ET which will be followed by a Q&A with Senators which will run until 18:00 ET. His opening statement and comments are likely to mirror yesterday’s testimony to the House of Commons. On the data front, Markit Manufacturing for October is the lone economic release.”
