According to analysts at TD Securities, the Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at 1.75% in October, putting the focus on the policy statement and updated economic projections.

Key Quotes

“While economic data has been largely upbeat since the July MPR, we do not think this is enough for the BoC to change its tune. We look for the communique to maintain the overall tone from July, while economic projections will try and balance a mark-to-market upgrade tof 2019 with modest downgrades to 2020.”

“The Bank will release its policy statement & MPR at 10:00 ET which will be followed by an 11:15 ET press conference.”