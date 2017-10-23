BoC expected to leave rates on hold at 1.00% on Wed - Rabobank

BoC expected to leave rates on hold at 1.00% on Wed - RabobankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Rabobank expect the Bank of Canada to leave rates on hold at 1.00% on Wednesday, 25th October.
Key Quotes:
This meeting will be accompanied by the fourth and final Monetary Policy Report (MPR) of 2017 and there will also be a press conference with Poloz and Wilkins.
We expect the Bank to maintain a cautious tightening bias with the door open for a 25bp hike in December. The OIS curve currently implies around a 40% chance of a December move.
USD/CAD is highly vulnerable to rate differentials at the moment and so any sign that December is off the cards would likely see USD/CAD test 1.2780.
Conversely, if the Bank signals the start of a more robust tightening cycle then we could plumb the depths seen in early September. We see this as a less likely scenario.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.