Aila Mihr, senior analyst at Danske Bank, suggests that the Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at today's monetary policy meeting.

Key Quotes

“Consequently, focus will turn to the bank's forward guidance and its monetary policy report amid rising speculations of a rate cut in neighbouring US.”

“We expect unchanged rates over the next 12 months going into the meeting, whereas markets price a roughly one-third probability of a 25bp cut until next summer.”