BoC: Change of mantra - ANZ

The Bank of Canada’s Poloz stepped away from the ‘we are hiking’ mantra (unwinding the 50bps of emergency cuts) to we are watching with no “predetermined path for interest rates”, notes the analysis team at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“Key focal points are: economic capacity; inflation and technology – structural versus transient; wage growth – why so weak?; and household debt. That’s a list a host of central banks could roll out.”