BoC: Chance of Oct 25 rate hike appears slim – Westpac

BoC: Chance of Oct 25 rate hike appears slim – WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Richard Franulovich, Research Analyst at Westpac, suggests that BoC Gov Poloz delivered a frustratingly inconclusive signal on near term prospects for a rate hike noting, “monetary policy will be particularly data dependent,” amid a multitude of uncertainties on the economy.
Key Quotes
“Poloz also notably singled out financial markets for special mention too, suggesting further meaningful gains in $C will enter the BoC’s reaction function.”
“The chance of an Oct 25 rate hike appears slim and with a good 30% priced in, CAD is still vulnerable.”
“But against that, the Trudeau fiscal stimulus of 2016 continues to wash through the local economy, US growth prospects are firming amid very easy financial conditions and oil prices have hit multi month highs.”
“Near term rate hike chances have taken a hit but on a 12 month horizon the BoC could easily deliver another 2-3 hikes. USD/CAD can bounce to 1.26/1.27 where it might peak.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.