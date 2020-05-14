BoC: Can adjust the scale of programs as market conditions change

The measures taken by the Bank of Canada to address problems with market functioning and confidence show signs of succeeding, the BoC said in its Financial System Review.
Additional takeaways
"The bank's facilities and purchase programs are being used less now than at inception."
"BoC continues to assess the impacts of its measures and can adjust the scale of programs as market conditions change."
"Many paths to recovery are possible; policy support will need to be flexible and adapt as the situation evolves."
"Strong policies have put a floor under the Canadian economy and laid a strong foundation for its recovery; federal government support for households and firms is directly mitigating income losses."
"Demand effects are rooted in income losses and uncertainty about just how bad things could get."
"Energy sector's ability to secure refinancing will be particularly tested with low oil prices; sector will be helped by new credit programs being developed."
"COVID‑19 shock, riskier firms are finding it difficult to access more fragile markets, such as the US leveraged loans market."
"Despite mortgage deferrals and the added borrowing, some households are likely to fall behind on their loan payments."
"Longer the income shock lasts, the greater the risk of a rise in consumer insolvencies; what started as a cash flow problem could develop into a solvency issue for some businesses."
"Financial system remains resilient but the outlook for the Canadian economic activity is highly uncertain; Canada's six largest commercial banks are in a good position to manage the consequences."
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair edged higher on these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.25% on the day at 1.4135.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits one-week low as Trump supports strong dollar
EUR/USD has extended its falls to the lowest in a week, well below 1.08, after President Trump supported a strong dollar. The primary drive is Fed Chair Powell's rejection of negative rates. US jobless claims rose by 2.981 million, worse than expected.
GBP/USD falls below 1.22 amid growing economic fears
GBP/USD has dropped to a new five'week low under 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.
Bitcoin decouples and points to $10000 key level
Bitcoin as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. Ethereum has a wide margin of improvement to catch up with Bitcoin. Technical indicators are warning that today's upward movement may be just a mirage.
Gold flat-lined around $1715 level, downside seems limited amid weaker risk sentiment
Gold reversed a knee-jerk slide to the $1711 area and spiked to fresh weekly tops in the last hour, albeit struggled to make it through the $1720-22 supply zone.
WTI sidelined, trades near $26.50 per barrel
The crude oil recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but stay afloat above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Since WTI is in an overall bear trend the above-mentioned level can be difficult to overcome in the medium-term.