BoC and US ISM non-manufacturing amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts suggest that today's highlight is US ISM non-manufacturing and the BoC meeting.

Key Quotes

“After the weak manufacturing reading on Monday, there is a risk of a small downside to the most recent print. However, we do not have many indicators for ISM non-manufacturing.”

“Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at today's interim monetary policy meeting. Things are slowly shaping up for an easing of monetary policy and with one full cut priced for 2020, markets will look for confirmation.”

“Markets will also watch out for further tariff and trade indications from Trump and Chinese reactions to the US House legislation passed overnight, sanctioning Chinese officials for human right abuses in Xinjiang.”