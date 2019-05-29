BoC and European politics amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to analysts at Danske Bank, it is another relatively quiet day in terms of data releases, and hence market focus will be on political developments, notably in Europe following the EU elections.
Key Quotes
“The risk of a battle between the EU and Italy is looming after the EU signalled the launch of an EDP on the deviation of Italy's 2018 fiscal figures from the EU targets. Statements from the Italian government suggest Italy will not stand down.”
“The Bank of Canada (BoC) is widely expected to leave policy rates unchanged at today's interim monetary policy meeting. At the previous meeting the central bank removed its modest tightening bias and focus today will be on any new policy signals. We do not expect any significant news and see the potential for a moderately stronger CAD on an 'on-hold' announcement.”
“In Sweden, first-quarter GDP numbers are released today, where we expect a weaker-than-consensus number.”
