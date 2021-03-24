BNTC Stock Price: Benitec Biopharma Inc nearly triples on Morgan Stanley investment

NASDAQ: BNTC has nearly tripled in value on Tuesday, soaring 190%.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is benefiting from the significant investment from Morgan Stanley.

MS may help close deals, encourage additional investors and

Sometimes it takes only one piece of paper to start a fire – in this case, a document filed to the SEC has sparked a surge of 190% in one day. Benitec Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: BNTC) has nearly tripled after a filing showed that Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), scooped up 249,174 shares. That gives the investment back a 5.2% stake, which may have significant implications.

First, the investment has already pushed BNTC shares higher. Secondly, when Morgan Stanley – a household name – puts its funds somewhere, other investors listen. The news triggered immense buying. Apart from the tripling, the volume has also rocketed higher, with dozens of millions of shares on the move, in comparison to a meager daily average of 385,000.

Thirdly, MS is unlikely to be a passive investor taking a stake at the firm, but rather an active player in the Australian firm's future. Benitec will likely harness the investment bank's contacts to reach out to additional funds and more importantly, to develop and selling of its products.

Benitec is based in Australia and has been in business for around 20 years, but has only gone public before the COVID-19 pandemic. While it does produce any vaccines or products related to the disease gripping the world, it uses a technology that has come into prominence – RNA. Immunizations by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have been successful with Messenger RNA, raising interest in genomics.

Morgan Stanley's money may help to develop and market treatments for Hepatitis B and Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD).

BNTC Stock Earnings

NASDAQ: BNTC has woken up from its hibernation around $3 and has hit a closing high of $9.26. However, it still has room before hitting the 52-week high of $17.39, which is an upside target for the bulls.

However, after the recent increase, some may opt to take profits on Benitec Biopharma's shares. Wednesday's premarket data is pointing to a slide of over 21% to $7.30.

