Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting at UOB Group commented on the recent decision by the BNM.
Key Quotes
“Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) announced a reduction in the Statutory Reserve Requirement (SRR) ratio by 50bps to 3.00% effective 16 Nov. This marks the first SRR reduction since Feb 2016”.
“BNM said that the 50bps reduction in SRR is to maintain sufficient liquidity in the domestic financial system. It is not a signal on the stance of monetary policy as the OPR is the sole indicator used to signal the stance of monetary policy”.
“We believe the SRR cut comes amid a moderation in domestic liquidity as broad money supply slows and outflows in foreign portfolio funds persist. We estimate about MYR7.4bn of liquidity will be released into the banking system with the 50bps cut in SRR”.
“Going forward, we believe that BNM will continue to monitor domestic liquidity conditions closely and act when necessary. The timing of the recent announcement suggests that any adjustments to SRR can be done any time and not necessarily coincide with the MPC meeting. The last time when SRR was reduced by more than once within a year was during the global financial crisis in 2008/09 to a low of 1.00%. At this juncture, BNM does not expect an economic recession scenario for 2020”.
“Given signs of moderate economic activity in 3Q-4Q and downside risks to global growth, we have pencilled in another “preemptive” 25bps cut in the OPR to 2.75% by mid-2020. This is to safeguard the official growth projection of 4.8% in 2020. The government’s latest economic measures will offer additional support. While the latest developments of an interim US-China trade deal are deemed positive, the possibility of a full resolution in the near term remains low and may take a negative turn if both countries are unable to resolve contentious issues”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up above 1.10 amid trade hopes, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding up. The US will probably refrain from slapping tariffs on European cars. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2850 after the Farage boost, ahead of jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, consolidating its gains after Brexit leader Farage announced he is facilitating PM Johnson's reelection prospects. The UK jobs report is due out.
USD/JPY: 5-DMA caps the upside amid cautious trading
Amid looming concerns over the US-China trade deal and Hong Kong unrest, the USD/JPY pair faces stiff resistance at 5-DMA at 109.19 that now caps the further upside, with the Asian equities trading mostly mixed. But the downside remains limited by fresh dollar strength.
Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around 3-month low, trade/politics in focus
Despite on-going doubts concerning the US-China trade deal and geopolitical tensions elsewhere, Gold prices stop further declines below multi-month low as it hovers around $1,455 so far this Tuesday.
UK Jobs Outlook: Win-win situation for GBP/USD amid BOE forecasts, Farage
The jobless rate stood at 3.9% as of August – above the low of 3.8% seen earlier this year – but an excellent figure that is of envy to other countries. Economists expect the same result to be repeated in September.