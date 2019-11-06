Julia Goh, Senior Economist and Loke Siew Ting, Economist at UOB Group, reviewed the recent decision by the BNM to keep rates unchanged.
Key Quotes
“Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) kept the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) unchanged at 3.00% for the third time. Today’s meeting is the last scheduled monetary policy meeting for the year. The statutory reserve requirement ratio (SRR) was also kept unchanged at 3.50%”.
“Despite rate cuts by US Fed and regional central banks including Indonesia, South Korea, and Philippines, BNM has kept a cautious “wait-and-see” stance since the rate cut in May. In today’s monetary policy statement, BNM continued to maintain a neutral tone and cautioned on downside risks to both global and domestic growth going into 2020”.
“With Malaysian exports worsening at a faster-than-expected pace of late and business confidence remaining weak, we stick to our view of another “pre-emptive” 25bps cut in OPR to 2.75% by 1H20 to further safeguard growth. This is in addition to the mildly expansionary budget for 2020, benign inflation expectations and lagged effect of the previous rate cut in May that are currently supportive of domestic growth moving into 2020. Although the recent progress between US and China to sign a “Phase 1” trade deal has helped allay concerns of further tariffs and escalation of tensions that would threaten near-term growth, there is still a long way towards full resolution”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks up after German Factory Orders beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1080 after German Factory Orders beat with a jump of 1.3% in September, better than expected. Services sector PMIs from the old continent, Fed speakers, and US-Sino trade talks are eyed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid UK political speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, consolidating its losses. A gaffe by a senior minister has not dented PM Johnson's Conservatives lead in the polls. The BOE is awaited on Thursday.
USD/JPY slips below 109.00 handle, fresh daily lows
A modest pullback in the US bond yields seemed to weigh on the USD. The safe-haven JPY further benefited from the prevalent cautious mood. The downside seems limited amid optimism over a US-China trade deal.
Gold ticks higher, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Wednesday and recovered a part of the overnight sharp fall to three-week lows, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the attempted bounce.
U.S. dollar Index forms a potential inverted head and shoulder price pattern
The U.S. dollar made its way to 97.55 as indicated in yesterday's trades but dropped to 97.45 before heading straight back up to 97.95 price target after reporting a healthy ISM Non-manufacturing October PMI.