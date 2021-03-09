BNGO Stock Price and News: BioNano Genomics Inc volatility continues

BNGO shares have had a stellar appreciation.

BNGO shares have, as ever, been taking investors on a volatile ride recently with shares rising over 8% on Monday and being up a further 8% at the time of writing during Tuesday's pre-market session. BNGO shares have exploded over the last three months being up over 1000%!

Bionano Genomics is a life sciences company working in the genome sector. The company is involved in genome sequencing that helps to identify genetic variations that are linked to certain diseases and conditions. Bionano's Saphyr system is involved in aiding diagnostic and therapeutic targets in the study of changes in chromosomes.

BNGO Stock forecast

BNGO shares have given back some of the strong gains seen over the last three months. BNGO shares peaked at $15.69 on February 16 and since then have slid back to trade at sub $8. The stock has been held by resistance at the 8-day moving average and this is the first target to break through to re-establish bullish momentum. A break above leads to $10 as the next resistance. However, this stock is characterized by wild swings on news events and so is more likely to be driven by a news catalyst.

BNGO Stock news

On February 25 BNGO announced the publication in "Science" of a study by the Human Genome Structural Variation Consortium (HGSVC). The HGSVC is an extension of the human genome project. "Bionano’s Saphyr Data Prove Essential in Creating the Most Comprehensive, Ethnically Diverse Collection of Genome Variation Ever Completed" - GlobeNewswire, from Reuters. “Bionano is proud that OGM has made such a significant contribution to this impressive work,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “OGM complements even the most advanced sequencing technology and plays an essential role in identifying large structural variants, including those in the most complex parts of the genome, as the authors of this study pointed out. We believe the study by the HGSCV underscores the point that if you are performing a genome analysis without getting an accurate structural picture, you are not doing a deep enough analysis. It further illustrates that when it comes to looking for large SVs, OGM with Saphyr has unmatched sensitivity.”

On February 11 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced the publication of a method for using optical genome mapping (OGM) to identify structural variants (SVs) that drive cancer in a wide variety of solid tumor samples. GlobeNewswire, from Reuters.

February 9 "Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced today that its Saphyr system is being piloted by the University Health Network's (UHN) Laboratory Medicine Program (LMP) in Toronto. The LMP is the largest hospital diagnostic laboratory in Canada and one of the largest in the world, performing 25 million tests per year and serving 1,300 patients per day". GlobeNewswire from Reuters.

January 25 Bionano announced it had raised $230 million via an underwritten public offering of common stock-Reuters.

January 22 Maxim Group raises price target to $14 from $2.

So clearly a lot of news flow to occupy investors' minds. BNGO is due to release Q4 2020 results shortly but no date has yet been confirmed. Refinitiv data suggests an earnings per share (EPS) loss of $0.06 is to be expected and revenue is expected to show a rise from $2.79 million to $2.92 million. BNGO has a current market capitalization of $1.4 billion.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.