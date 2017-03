A Bloomberg survey of 45 economists conducted on March 7-8 showed three 25bps rate hikes by the Fed in 2017, with moves expected in March, June and December. Previous survey had revealed expectations for 2 hikes this year.

The Bloomberg survey also showed economists lifting their average projections for the fed funds rate at the end of 2018 and 2019 by a quarter point, bringing those in line with Fed expectations as well.