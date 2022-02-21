Block (SQ) Earnings Preview: Former Square delivers Q4 earnings

- SQ stock is down 66% since July 2021 highs.
- Block is down 39.5% since the beginning of 2022.
- Wall Street expects $0.23 in normalized EPS on $4.06 billion.
Block (SQ), formerly known as Square, is set to announce Q4 earnings this Thursday, February 24. The earnings reveal comes at a time when the company's stock has given up just about all of its pandemic heights. SQ shares closed below $100 on Friday for the first time since June 2020. SQ stock is down 39.5% YTD and 66% since July 2021 when it traded as high as $289.
Block Stock News: worries over missing estimates
The market did not like when Block missed earnings estimates for the third quarter. On November 4, 2021, the former Square missed adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by one cent but revenue by $650 million or 14.5%. The next day the stock closed more than 4% lower, and that began the series of cascading sell-offs that led SQ shares to close below $100 this past Friday.
Since that most recent earnings call, forecasts for the payments company's upcoming EPS have been revised lower on 13 occasions and only revised upward once. This time around analysts place consensus non-GAAP EPS at $0.23 on $4.06 billion.
Investors will be watching to see how much Bitcoin transactions contribute to the bottom line. Its Cash App unit has relied heavily on BTC transactions for growth, but the fourth quarter saw the BTC price drop from $68,000 to $46,000. Another thing to pay attention to is where Block's debt position is now. At the end of the third quarter, Block had $5.9 billion in debt. The Afterpay acquisition was an all-stock deal, but the company may be incurring heavy costs related to the endeavor.
Block Stock Forecast: support at $87
SQ shares have now broken through the $100 level, significant for its psychological value and its offering of serious support in the previous three weeks. On the weekly chart, the second, third and fourth to last candles are all dojis, which demonstrate indecision in price action. Translation: the market was really pushing to keep Square price above $100.
Now that it is below, expect shares to find support in the demand zone between $84 and $87. This region first provided resistance in January 2020 before the pandemic and then as support in June of that year once the rally got going. Underneath this point, there is no serious support until the area around $60. SQ stock will remain in a bear stance until its closes above $119, the range high from February 10.
SQ 1-week chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines below 1.1350 as investors turn cautious
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure during the European session and trades below 1.1350. Investors remain cautious as the latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict point to an escalation of geopolitical tensions. US markets will be closed in observance of Presidents Day.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3600 as risk flows cool off
GBP/USD lost its traction and started to edge lower toward 1.3600, erasing a large portion of its daily gains. The souring market mood amid renewed concerns over a Russian invasion is forcing investors to move away from risk-sensitive assets.
Gold recovers toward $1,900 on risk aversion
Gold fell below $1,890 earlier in the day but managed to stage a rebound toward $1,900. The yellow metal is finding demand as a safe haven with investors growing concerned over a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
XRP price coils up, forecasts potential for a 30% breakout
XRP price is consolidating again, suggesting a potential for a repeat of the movement between February 3 and 8. Holders can expect a move to $1 to collect the untapped liquidity.
Nio Inc tumbles during a bearish close to the week for US markets
NIO succumbed to broader selling pressure on Friday as the US government firmly believes that Russia is planning its imminent attack on Ukraine.