BLNK Stock Price: Blink Charging Company up 59% on the day after Fox Business interview with CEO

- Nasdaq: BLNK shot past its previous 52-week high of $6.47 to reach $8.40/share Monday.
- CEO of Blink Charging Co makes an appearance in Fox Business.
- Blink Charging Company continues to announce positive news.
Michael D. Farkas CEO of Blink Charging Co Nasdaq: BLNK made an appearance of Fox Business today and shares of the stock roared up to a new 52-week high. The previous high of $6.47/share was eclipsed by the $8.40/share close on Monday. The market reacted favorably with his prediction that “eventually there will be more EV charging stations than gas stations.” The Blink Charging Company CEO also stated that they were developing “a touchless charging station”. Blink’s CEO said that Nasdaq: BLNK has continued to grow through the COVID-19 pandemic, and he envisions a huge network of chargers for the urban environment. Blink Charging Company has already deployed 23,000 electric vehicle power stations at McDonald’s, Whole Foods, Burger King, and Johnson&Johnson to name a few.
The company continues to release positive news including its expansion into Greece and Israel as well as a Joint Venture with Ride Share company Envoy Technologies. The Envoy agreement has Nasdaq: BLNK set to deploy up to 7,000 additional Electric Vehicle charging stations within the next five years, 2,000 of which are expected within the next 12 months.
Nasdaq: BLNK huge gain on Monday
Nasdaq: BLNK opened at $6.40, above its previous day’s close of $5.28/share. Quickly rising to the low $7.xx/share until 3:00 pm when it started to climb coinciding with the CEO/Fox Business Interview. Nasdaq: BLNK ended the day at $8.40/share up $3.12/share (+59.09%).
Two weeks ago saw Implied Volatility surging for Blink Charging Company. Currently, 16 of 17 moving average indicators show Nasdaq: BLNK as a “Buy” and one “Neutral”(Ichimoku Cloud Base Line). The 11 Oscillators are right down the middle with two “Sell” seven “Neutral/Hold” and two “Buy” indications.
More NIO Stock Price: All-time highs on record results, firm financial footing, Tesla bloated bubble
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.13 as Lagarde hints at inaction
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, steady. ECB President Lagarde hinted she will pause in next week's decision while urging leaders to agree on fiscal stimulus. US coronavirus data and Sino-American relations are eyed.
Gold: Bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800
The flight to safety theme, in the face of rising coronavirus cases and regional lockdowns globally, drove Gold drove to its highest level since November 2011 just below the $1800 mark. Will it conquer the key level in the day ahead?
GBP/USD holds up around 1.2550 ahead of Sunak's speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, holding onto its gains. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to lay out the fiscal stimulus plan. Brexit remains deadlocked as PM Johnson told German Chancellor Merkel that Britain could leave without a deal.
Forex Today: Gold eyeing $1,800, dollar mixed, as coronavirus, Hong Kong peg move markets
Markets are looking for a new direction after stocks retreated and the dollar gained some ground on Tuesday. Concerns about coronavirus cases in the US and geopolitical tensions are in play.
WTI looks for a firm direction below $41.00, EIA inventories eyed
WTI recedes from intraday top while also keeping the bounce off daily low near $40.30. Global pressure on China, coronavirus resurgence keeps a lid on the blackgold. European oil giant follows BP and Shell to cut price forecast. EIA Crude Oil Stocks expected to drop 3.4M versus prior fall of 7.195M.