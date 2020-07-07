BLNK Stock Price: Blink Charging Company up 59% on the day after Fox Business interview with CEO

Nasdaq: BLNK shot past its previous 52-week high of $6.47 to reach $8.40/share Monday.

CEO of Blink Charging Co makes an appearance in Fox Business.

Blink Charging Company continues to announce positive news.

Michael D. Farkas CEO of Blink Charging Co Nasdaq: BLNK made an appearance of Fox Business today and shares of the stock roared up to a new 52-week high. The previous high of $6.47/share was eclipsed by the $8.40/share close on Monday. The market reacted favorably with his prediction that “eventually there will be more EV charging stations than gas stations.” The Blink Charging Company CEO also stated that they were developing “a touchless charging station”. Blink’s CEO said that Nasdaq: BLNK has continued to grow through the COVID-19 pandemic, and he envisions a huge network of chargers for the urban environment. Blink Charging Company has already deployed 23,000 electric vehicle power stations at McDonald’s, Whole Foods, Burger King, and Johnson&Johnson to name a few.

The company continues to release positive news including its expansion into Greece and Israel as well as a Joint Venture with Ride Share company Envoy Technologies. The Envoy agreement has Nasdaq: BLNK set to deploy up to 7,000 additional Electric Vehicle charging stations within the next five years, 2,000 of which are expected within the next 12 months.

Nasdaq: BLNK huge gain on Monday

Nasdaq: BLNK opened at $6.40, above its previous day’s close of $5.28/share. Quickly rising to the low $7.xx/share until 3:00 pm when it started to climb coinciding with the CEO/Fox Business Interview. Nasdaq: BLNK ended the day at $8.40/share up $3.12/share (+59.09%).

Two weeks ago saw Implied Volatility surging for Blink Charging Company. Currently, 16 of 17 moving average indicators show Nasdaq: BLNK as a “Buy” and one “Neutral”(Ichimoku Cloud Base Line). The 11 Oscillators are right down the middle with two “Sell” seven “Neutral/Hold” and two “Buy” indications.

More NIO Stock Price: All-time highs on record results, firm financial footing, Tesla bloated bubble