BLNK Stock Price: Blink Charging Company shoots higher by 20% after a new deal is announced

BLNK has moved around 20% higher after landing a new deal .

. The chart is looking good too with a decent volume pop to the upside.

BLNK News Today

The company is set to install 200 Fast Level 2 charging station throughout the mid-Atlantic area including Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC. The project is set to last three years and could begin as soon as October with the identification of suitable electric vehicle (EV) charging locations designed to encourage the adoption of EVs.

In the last quarterly results, the companies total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020, increased by USD 721,474, or 125%, to a quarterly record of $1,298,864 as compared to $577,390 during the three months ended March 31, 2019. In comparison at the end of last year, the companies total revenue increased 3% to USD 2.8 million from USD 2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

BLNK 4-hour chart

Looking at the chart, the price has had a decent move higher at the open. The price is now roughly 20% in the black and managed to record some decent volume. The main price level to watch out for is now 8.50 as if it breaks the level the uptrend would be continuing. On the downside, the next support zone is at 5.07 and a break there would mean the price has made a lower high lower low. The indicators are looking more bullish now too. The MACD histogram looks like its about to turn green once again and the signal lines are above the mid-point. The Relative Strength Index is also looking positive as its above the 50 level and there is still some room to move to the upside.