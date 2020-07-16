BLNK Stock Price: Blink Charging Company could be about to resume its uptrend

- Blink Charging Company has dipped somewhat but there are some bullish signals.
- The share price is over 6% higher on the session on Thursday.
BLNK Stock
The NASDAQ:BLNK stock price has been performing well in recent sessions. Year to date the stock price is up around 224% making the firm attract attention. If you don't know about the firm they are a leader in nationwide electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at thousands of locations throughout the US.
At the end of last year, the companies total revenue increased 3% to USD 2.8 million from USD 2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Charging service revenue for company-owned charging stations increased 7% to USD 1.4 million from USD 1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
In Q1 2020, total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020, increased by USD 721,474, or 125%, to a quarterly record of $1,298,864 as compared to $577,390 during the three months ended March 31, 2019. If the company keeps going like this they could smash last years records.
Looking at the chart below, the left-hand side is hourly and the right-hand side is daily. More recently the trend on the hourly is starting to align with the daily. The trendline was broken but the price did not close above the level. There has also been good volume to back the move higher and the Relative Strength Index indicator also has a trendline that has broken to the upside. Lastly, the MACD is also showing bullish signals as the histogram has turned green.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level
Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.