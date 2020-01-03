BlackRock Investment Institute has modestly pro-risk stance for 2020 - Bloomberg

The BlackRock Investment Institute expects risk assets to do well in 2020, although the gains are expected to be a lot less than the double-digit returns of 2019.
The global growth is seen edging higher this year, limiting recession risks. While that is a favorable backdrop for riskier assets, big gains could remain elusive, as the dovish central bank pivot that powered the 2019 rally is largely behind us and inflation risks look underappreciated, said BlackRock analysts, according to Bloomberg.
The equity markets rallied sharply in 2019 with the S&P 500 rising by 30% as three 25 basis point rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve cushioned markets against the US-China trade tensions.
The Fed in December confirmed a rate cut pause for 2020 and cited persistently higher inflation as a pre-requisite for rate hikes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
