Bitcoin surges through $ 4400 on Spanish political woes

Bitcoin surges through $ 4400 on Spanish political woesBy Dhwani Mehta
Bitcoin prices rallied hard and regained $ 4400 mark on Sunday, following the political jitters surrounding the Catalonia referendum hit the markets. The news pushed the prices up by $ 150, nearly 45% from its recent lows.
90% of Catalans who participated in Sunday’s referendum voted for independence. However, only 42.3% of Catalonia’s participated in the referendum, which Spain’s constitutional court has declared illegal. Hence, uncertainty looming over Spain political scenario boosted the demand for Bitcoins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.