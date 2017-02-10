Bitcoin surges through $ 4400 on Spanish political woes

Bitcoin prices rallied hard and regained $ 4400 mark on Sunday, following the political jitters surrounding the Catalonia referendum hit the markets. The news pushed the prices up by $ 150, nearly 45% from its recent lows.

90% of Catalans who participated in Sunday’s referendum voted for independence. However, only 42.3% of Catalonia’s participated in the referendum, which Spain’s constitutional court has declared illegal. Hence, uncertainty looming over Spain political scenario boosted the demand for Bitcoins.