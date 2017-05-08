Bitcoin rallies to record high, market cap rises above 50 billion

Bitcoin rallies to record high, market cap rises above 50 billionBy Omkar Godbole
Over the weekend, Bitcoin prices rallied to a record high, squashing the post split worries and re-establishing BTC’s dominance in the crypto currencies space.
As per CoinDesk, Bitcoin hit a record high of $3360.87 on Saturday and the market capitalization rose above $50 billion. Currently, the virtual currency is trading around $3220 levels. The market cap stands at $53 billion.
Prices have rallied more than 10% last week, despite the negative reaction seen immediately after the fork was confirmed.
Ethereum tracked Bitcoin and gained 12% on Saturday and 7% on Sunday. Ether currently trades around $262, while the newly created Bitcoin Cash [BCC] hovers around $220 levels.
