Bitcoin rallies to record high, market cap rises above 50 billion

Over the weekend, Bitcoin prices rallied to a record high, squashing the post split worries and re-establishing BTC’s dominance in the crypto currencies space.

As per CoinDesk, Bitcoin hit a record high of $3360.87 on Saturday and the market capitalization rose above $50 billion. Currently, the virtual currency is trading around $3220 levels. The market cap stands at $53 billion.

Prices have rallied more than 10% last week, despite the negative reaction seen immediately after the fork was confirmed.

Ethereum tracked Bitcoin and gained 12% on Saturday and 7% on Sunday. Ether currently trades around $262, while the newly created Bitcoin Cash [BCC] hovers around $220 levels.