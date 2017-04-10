Bitcoin may help to identify the extent of money laundering - BlackRock

Bitcoin may help to identify the extent of money laundering - BlackRockBy Dhwani Mehta
Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BlackRock, an American global investment management corporation, expressed his take on Bitcoin during his interview with Bloomberg.
Key Points:
Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) may help to identify the extent of money laundering happening across the globe
"I am a big believer in the potential in what cryptocurrencies can do."
He said he saw "huge opportunities" but that presently the atmosphere around bitcoin was "more speculative."
