Bitcoin market capitalization approaches USD 100 billion

Bitcoin market capitalization approaches USD 100 billionBy Dhwani Mehta
The market capitalization of bitcoin is currently sitting at approximately $94 billion USD after setting a new all-time high of over $92 billion USD earlier this week, Bitcoin.com reports.
According to Pricewaterhouse Coopers, the current market capitalization is comparable to that of numerous top 100 global companies. Bitcoin would rank 81st, just three places shy of Goldman Sachs – which boasts a market capitalization of $96 billion.
Bitcoin currently accounts for 54.4% of the $175.2 billion total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies.
