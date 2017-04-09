Bitcoin loses more than $300 on China's ban

Bitcoin loses more than $300 on China's banBy Eren Sengezer
Bitcoin came under a broad-based selling pressure at the beginning of the week with BTC/USD pair losing $320. As of writing, the pair was trading at $4275, down 7% on the day.
"On Monday, the People's Bank of China publicly denounced fundraising in new blockchain-based currency, also known as "initial coin offerings" (ICOs). The central bank said ICOs are unauthorized activities that may be rife with fraud and imposed an immediate ban of all current and upcoming ICOs," Caixin Global reported.
CNBC explains, "ICOs allow start-ups to raise investment by selling new cryptocurrencies, which are similar to bitcoin, in return for cash." During the day, other digital currencies also recorded heavy losses. Ethereum dropped more than 20%, Litecoin lost nearly 25% and BitConnect was down more than 30%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.