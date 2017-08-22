Bitcoin is back above $4000

Bitcoin [BTC] is back above $4000 levels after hitting a low of $3587 levels on Tuesday. As per coinmarketcap.com, BTC has gained almost 4% in the last 24 hours. Volumes on bitFlyer are up 24%.

The 1-hour chart shows the currency has breached the key falling trend line hurdle even though the SegWit2x fork concerns are on the rise.

Moreover, Segwit2x has widespread support among the miners, but it is vociferously being opposed by the Bitcoin Core developers, as well as a significant portion of the community at large.

